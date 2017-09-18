Every June, Granite Credit Union calls a staff meeting and gives each employee $500 to “say thank you for the exceptional efforts,” explained Vice President of Human Resources Mark Young. In April 2017, the credit union set a new loans record.

“Essentially, the $500 per employee represented the amount in income over budget for one month due to the enormous amount of loans in April,” said Young. “Our goal is to share our success and for employees to know exactly how they contribute to that success.”