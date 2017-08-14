Home equity lines of credit would normally thrive in a market with rising prices and where many older homeowners are loath to sell. But HELOC activity is actually on the decline in all but one corner of the industry: credit unions.
There were nearly 7.9 million open HELOC accounts in the first quarter of 2017, down 12.77% from the first quarter of 2015, when there were about 9 million open accounts, according to TransUnion.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In