Aggregating data is one thing, but effectively analyzing it or predicting member behavior is quite another. And, many times well-intended executives make mistakes in this all-important pursuit.
So what are the biggest mistakes CUs make when it comes to data analytics? Credit Union Journal queried a panel of experts to find out.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In