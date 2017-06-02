WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is in the direct crosshairs of a federal lawsuit questioning the bureau's leadership structure. But in a larger context, it might be the independence of all federal agencies on trial.

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments last month in the case claiming the CFPB's single-director structure violates constitutional norms on executive power. But the lawsuit is prompting broader questions over whether other agencies and departments also exercise too much power independent of the president.