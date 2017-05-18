Print Email Reprints Share

Gadsden, Ala.-based Family Savings Credit Union is being credited with helping catch crooks who made off with more than $43,000 skimmed from debit card holders in four states.

According to the Alabama attorney general’s office, authorities in early May arrested one suspect and issued an additional arrest warrant in connection with a debit-card skimming operation that impacted seven financial institutions and more than 300 consumers in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Colorado who were believed to have been victims of the skimmers.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial