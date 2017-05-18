Gadsden, Ala.-based Family Savings Credit Union is being credited with helping catch crooks who made off with more than $43,000 skimmed from debit card holders in four states.

According to the Alabama attorney general’s office, authorities in early May arrested one suspect and issued an additional arrest warrant in connection with a debit-card skimming operation that impacted seven financial institutions and more than 300 consumers in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Colorado who were believed to have been victims of the skimmers.