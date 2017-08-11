A solution to better help credit unions focus on how data impacts both business and member service was the winner of this year’s Analytics Best Practices Competition from OnApproach.
The Decision Summary Dashboard from Partners FCU highlights the “decisioning phase of the loan application lifecycle” and “the conversion rate into funded loans,” explained John Janclaes, CEO of Partners FCU.
