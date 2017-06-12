An initiative from State Department Federal Credit Union and American Citizens Abroad is taking steps to make it easier for expats to open accounts at U.S.-based financial institutions.

The impetus for the partnership was foreign legislation which restricts U.S.-based financial services providers from serving American clients who don’t live in the U.S. This foreign legislation, along with the Patriot Act’s “Know Your Client” regulations, has created a kind of “banking lockout” for Americans living overseas. Consequently, U.S. financial institutions were compelled to close the overseas-based citizens’ accounts because they could no longer provide a U.S. residential address. Indeed, it is difficult to maintain or even open a simple checking account in the U.S. if one lacks a U.S. address. Even if a person living overseas uses their family’s stateside address, that could be considered fraudulent.