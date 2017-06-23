WASHINGTON — A key housing market group is objecting to a provision of a bill passed by the House Financial Services Committee that would impose a surcharge on National Flood Insurance Program policies for newly constructed homes if a state does not allow the sale of private flood insurance.

While the National Association of Home Builders supports the development of a private flood insurance market, it says that taking a punitive approach is a bad idea. Instead, it is seeking a bill that would spur private insurers to enter the new-construction market.