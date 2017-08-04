WASHINGTON — The political fight between the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee reached new heights on Friday.

Staff for Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex., and Rep. Anne Wagner, R-Mo., who heads the subcommittee on oversight, released a report saying that CFPB Director Richard Cordray has ignored subpoenas for information about the CFPB’s efforts to craft a rule regulating arbitration agreements. The report concludes that Cordray should be held in contempt of Congress, which could have civil ramifications.