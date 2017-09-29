Print Email Reprints Share

Three U.S. representatives this week reintroduced a bill in the House to amend the Federal Credit Union Act to exclude veterans’ loans from the credit union member business loan cap.

House Financial Services Committee Member Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas; House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif.; and Rep. Paul Cook, R-Calif. introduced H.R. 3866 which covers loans to any veteran who served on active duty and was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial