Three U.S. representatives this week reintroduced a bill in the House to amend the Federal Credit Union Act to exclude veterans’ loans from the credit union member business loan cap.
House Financial Services Committee Member Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas; House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif.; and Rep. Paul Cook, R-Calif. introduced H.R. 3866 which covers loans to any veteran who served on active duty and was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable.
