WASHINGTON — The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing on a GOP Dodd-Frank overhaul plan next Wednesday as Chairman Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex., hopes to have a panel vote on the bill by the end of the month.

“Republicans are eager to work with the president to end and replace the Dodd-Frank mistake with the Financial CHOICE Act because it holds Wall Street and Washington accountable, ends taxpayer-funded bank bailouts, and unleashes America’s economic potential,” said Hensarling in a press release.