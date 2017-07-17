WASHINGTON — After passing a comprehensive regulatory relief package last month, House lawmakers are lining up a series of smaller bills in the hopes it will help enable senators to enact at least some provisions soon.

The House Financial Services Committee held a hearing last week on a series of targeted relief bills, many of which enjoy bipartisan support, and some of which were already part of the larger legislation. The goal is to give Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, more leeway when he tries to craft a relief measure.