WASHINGTON — A group of House Republicans is asking Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry to slow down on the creation of a fintech charter.
The move signals growing lawmaker resistance to the plan, which was opposed by two prominent Senate Democrats earlier this year.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In