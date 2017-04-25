Horizon Federal Credit Union of Williamsport, Pa. is set to convert its core processing system to NewSolutions from Share One, Inc. on Nov. 1 of this year, the two organizations announced today.

“Our present core system is currently maxed out of suffix options and doesn’t offer all the solutions that we need as a growing credit union,” said Justin Howard, president and CEO of the $72 million credit union, which serves two counties in Pennsylvania. “When searching for a new core, our desire was to find a system that would foster our growth and improve efficiencies by minimizing our third-party vendors.”