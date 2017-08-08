U.S. homeowners continue to view their property value higher than appraisers do, while homeowners in areas experiencing rapid growth may be more likely to underestimate their home's worth, according to Quicken Loans.
Appraised values across the country were about 1.55% lower than homeowner estimates in July. The range varied in certain parts of the nation, with valuations coming in higher than homeowner expectations in some metro areas.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In