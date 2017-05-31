Holy Rosary Credit Union of Rochester, N.H. has signed a long-term renewal agreement for the Symitar Episys Core Processing Solution with Synergent Technology Services, a division of Synergent, along with share draft and statement processing from Synergent's Direct Marketing Services division.

“Synergent is pleased to continue our long-term partnership with [Holy Rosary],” Synergent President and CEO Todd Mason said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate and helping provide the best experience for [Holy Rosary’s] members through the delivery of the newest, most innovative fintech products and services.”