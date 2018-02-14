Honolulu-based HMSA Employees Federal Credit Union is set to convert its core system to EPL, Inc.’s i-POWER open-core software system on May 1 of this year, EPL announced recently.

HMSA will be utilizing a number of EPL’s modular solutions, including CUe-Branch (online and mobile banking), Business Accounts, i-KNOW (business intelligence), among others.

EPL explained that i-POWER’s “intuitive user interface and robust functionality” create an operating environment in which “efficiency is the name of the game.”

“During our evaluation of core processors, EPL stood out as the only provider that really understands the challenges facing all credit unions,” said Gloria Omandam, director of credit union administration at HMSA. “EPL learned who we are and what we’re all about, and designed a custom package of next-generation solutions to fit our unique needs.”

Robin Kolvek, CEO at EPL, described HMSA as an “ideal partner” since they are “eager to work with a dynamic technology provider that can help them streamline operations, grow intelligently and elevate their members’ experience.”

