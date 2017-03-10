Attracting millennials and preparing for the rising rate environment are issues on the minds of mortgage executives where staffing is concerned.
Sixty percent of executives said that millennial talent acquisition was among their top priorities, representing the most common trend found in a survey mortgage industry leadership conducted by mortgage hiring firm Rick Glass Executive Search. But hiring within this demographic can pose some challenges.
