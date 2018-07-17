Hickam Federal Credit Union, a $576 million-asset institution based in Pearl City, Hawaii, has named Scott Kaulukukui as its new president and chief executive officer, effective July 16.

He succeeds Gerard Auyong, who is retiring after 36 years with Hickam FCU, the last 30 of which he spent as president and CEO.

Scott Kaulukukui, incoming CEO at Hickam FCU

Kaulukukui formerly worked at the $1.7 billion HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, based in Honolulu, where he served on the executive management team for 20 years.

He brings with him a “broad range” of credit union experiences in such areas as strategic planning, operations management, marketing and branding, public relations, finance, business development, and membership growth, according to a statement from Hickam FCU.

Hickam FCU posted net income of about $288,000 in the first quarter of 2018, after recording net income of about $2.1 million in 2017.

