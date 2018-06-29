The board of directors at Hummelston, Pa.-based Hershey Federal Credit Union has hired Joseph Marchese as acting president and CEO, effective July 2.

Current President/CEO Paul Wagner is set to retire February 28, 2019.

Joseph Marchese, acting president and CEO of Hershey FCU

With offices in Hershey, Hummelstown and Annville, Hershey FCU serves individuals, businesses and organizations in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. HFCU is a federally-chartered community credit union, with $67 million in assets and more than 6,600 members.

When asked how the overlapping time periods would work with the two men, Wagner told Credit Union Journal, “The operations of a smaller credit union require the president/CEO to be involved in the daily operations process. To provide a seamless transition to members and staff, initially, Joe will be shadowing me to learn the HFCU systems and procedures. Then, the relationship will transition with my mentoring and coaching Joe until my exit next year.”

Hershey FCU said Marchese has a “strong” financial services background, which includes most recently serving as the assistant vice president, agricultural and commercial relationship manager at Ephrata National Bank. Before that, he was the commercial relationship manager at Member Business Financial Service in Lancaster, Pa.

Because he has previous employment as a branch manager at Jonestown Bank & Trust Company and Fulton Bank, Marchese said is familiar with the Central Pennsylvania area and its residents’ financial needs.

“The board of directors is strategically working to attract members of the millennial generation,” said Richard Miller, HFCU’s board chairman. “We are pleased to not only find someone in this age group, but with the unique experience Joe brings to position HFCU for the future.”

Marchese resides in Lititz with his wife Joyce and daughters Ivy and Sophie.

