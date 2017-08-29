WASHINGTON – House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling is demanding that Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray publicly state by Wednesday whether he is running for political office.
The Texas Republican accused Cordray of colluding with consumer groups and their lobbyists while rushing out a rule to restrict payday lending ahead of a widely expected gubernatorial bid in Ohio.
