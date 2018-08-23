A powerful central Pacific hurricane is forecast to come uncomfortably close to the Hawaiian Islands over the next three to four days, causing credit unions in the Aloha State to close their branches ahead of the storm.

As of Wednesday afternoon Hawaii Time, Hurricane Lane was nearing Hawaii Island – also known as the Big Island – according to information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The center of Lane was about 275 miles south of the Big Island, about 400 miles south-southeast of Honolulu, on the island of Oahu.

The view of Waikiki from Diamond Head in Hawaii.

Lane, which spent some time as a category 5 hurricane, had weakened slightly but was still a strong category 4, with dangerous winds of 150 mph. It was moving west-northwest as of Wednesday afternoon, but the storm track was described as “uncertain.”

Although no landfall was predicted as of Wednesday, the NOAA said at least tropical-storm-force winds (39 to 73 mph) are expected in most areas of the islands, along with bands of heavy rain. There is a small chance of hurricane-force winds (74 mph or higher) in parts of the islands, particularly along the western or southern coasts. Localized totals of up to 20 inches were possible on the Big Island due to possible storm interaction with tall mountains.

CUs shutting down

A spokesperson for the Hawaii Credit Union League in Honolulu told Credit Union Journal the storm has not impacted the state yet, but with Lane expected to brush by Hawaii Island, credit unions there were in the process of closing their branches at noon or 1 p.m. local time Wednesday. CUs on the Big Island expect to remain closed all of Thursday, with the outlook for Friday uncertain.

“Six credit unions have a presence there [on the Big Island],” she said. “We are working to determine exactly how many branches there are.”

With Lane forecast to maintain a west-northwest track until late Friday or early Saturday, when it is expected to turn west, closures will be staggered along the island chain, the Hawaii CU League said.

On Maui, credit unions will be closing Thursday as the hurricane passes by. Whether or not branches are open on Friday is to be determined, the spokesperson said. On Oahu, CUs will close Thursday and all day Friday as the storm nears.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Hawaii CU League did not have a plan to close its office. Hawaiian state employees are off Wednesday through Friday, while schools are closed on the Big Island and Maui Wednesday thru Friday. Schools on Oahu and Kauai will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Lane is the strongest hurricane to track within 300 miles of Hawaii, according to NOAA's historical database. While 1994's Hurricane John had stronger maximum sustained winds, Lane's lowest pressure was lower than John's, and John only came within 319 miles from South Point on the Big Island.

According to NOAA's best track database, there is no record of a hurricane track within 65 nautical miles of either Maui or Honolulu since statehood.

