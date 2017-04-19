Hawaii National Guard Credit Union and Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union are set to merge via a “special co-branding partnership” that they claim is the first arrangement of its kind in the state of Hawaii.

As part of the partnership agreement, Honolulu-based HNGFCU will retain its identity and will be known as Hawaii National Guard Credit Union, a Division of Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union. The merger will become effective May 1. Both institutions are based in Honolulu, and the merged institution will serve nearly 50,000 members with approximately $800 million in assets.