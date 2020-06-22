Harvard credit union executive promoted to CEO

Craig Leonard will take over as president and CEO of Harvard University Employees Credit Union on July 18, the credit union announced Saturday.

Leonard succeeds longtime CEO Gene Foley, who announced his retirement earlier this year and plans to step down July 17.

Leonard, who has spent a decade at HUECU, was selected after a nationwide search for a new CEO. He currently serves as chief financial officer, has worked in senior positions at two other New England-area credit unions and is a former bank treasurer.

"I am excited and honored to be leading such an exceptional organization,” Leonard said in a press release. “We have a dynamic and diverse team that's focused on the needs of our members and always working to improve itself. I look forward to partnering with the credit union's board and team members as we continue to enhance HUECU's culture and build upon our success."

Harvard University Employees Credit Union earned about $1.9 million during the first quarter, up from the $1.8 million in net income it posted during the same period last year, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.