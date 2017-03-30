Tiny Hanna Employee Credit Union, Kenosha, Wis., will merge into $1.6 billion Educators Credit Union, Mount Pleasant, Wis., the two CUs said Thursday.
Hanna Employee CU said it approached Educators about the merger, seeing it as an “opportunity” for its members to have access to more services that meet their needs.
