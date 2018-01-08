Haiti is the newest member of the World Council of Credit Unions.

WOCCU’s board unanimously approved the membership application for the Association Nationale des Caisses Populaires Haitiennes, a 100 percent credit union-owned organization from Haiti, in the final quarter of 2017.

ANACAPH was formed in 1998 to provide representation, advocacy, governance, IT support, education, technical assistance and training to its affiliates. The group serves 49 credit union affiliates with 763,000 members and total assets of $96 million.

Credit unions in Haiti are supervised by the Central Bank of Haiti.

"We are pleased to welcome ANACAPH to our membership base and encourage their active participation to strengthen the global credit union movement,” WOCCU President and CEO Brian Branch said in a statement.

WOCCU is working alongside Haitian CUs and the United States Agency for International Development to introduce personal mortgages for affordable and safer housing for credit union members on the island nation. New savings products, as well as mobile service delivery channels, are also in the works.

