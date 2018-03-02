Tiny Guardian First Federal Credit Union, Fort Worth, Texas, has completed its merger into Justice Federal Credit Union, Chantilly, Va., the two CUs said Thursday.

Guardian First FCU had less than $5 million in assets and just 1,010 members, per its National Credit Union Administration information page.

According to $752 million Justice FCU, the merger provides former Guardian First members, “a more robust offering of products and services, enhanced technology capabilities, and a significantly larger brick-and-mortar presence with 27 branch locations and three member service centers across eight states and the District of Columbia.”

“Justice Federal welcomes Guardian First members, employees of the Bureau of Prisons, and their families, and looks forward to establishing long-lasting member relationships. Members can take advantage of premium auto, mortgage and personal loan rates, along with competitive savings rates,” Justice FCU said in a statement.

Guardian First FCU reportedly will remain open with the same associates. The Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons Fort Worth branch is located at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Worth, Texas, behind the Tarrant County College County Campus.

“I am extremely pleased to announce the merger of our credit unions,” said Peter Sainato, president and CEO of Justice Federal. “The merger supports our strategic plans to expand our membership and strengthen our commitment to serving justice across the nation.”

“We are equally excited about this partnership,” said Carrie Delker, former president and CEO of Guardian First. “Guardian First and Justice Federal both share a commitment to building better lives for members and employees. Together, we bring our members and employees greater value.”

Membership in Justice Federal Credit Union is open to employees of the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, law enforcement communities, their family members, related associations, and contractors. Locations include Los Angeles, San Diego, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, New York, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

