GrooveCar, the Hauppauge, N.Y.-based credit union auto lending solution, is touting continued success, with an additional 22 CUs joining during the second quarter of 2017.

Auto lending continues to be a major growth area for credit unions, and CUNA Mutual Group’s latest Credit Union Trends Report revealed a seasonally adjusted annualized growth rate of 20.1 percent for the year ending in May 2017. New auto lending is the fastest-growing loan category industry-wide for the first five months of this year at 18 percent, followed by used-auto lending, which rose by 13 percent.