GrooveCar Inc. announced that it added 25 new credit union partners (amounting to some 300,000 members) to its online auto program in the third quarter of 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome them on board and begin servicing their members,” Robert O'Hara, vice president of strategic alliances at GrooveCar, said in a statement. “With our marketing support programs, the message gets broadcast out to members through email marketing, social media engagement and digital exposure.”