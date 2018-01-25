GrooveCar, Hauppauge, N.Y., on Wednesday said 17 credit union partners joined the online vehicle buying program during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company said a total of 84 credit unions joined last year, and more than 250 credit unions have become partners since 2015.

“This has been an exceptional year for helping credit unions reach new levels in auto loan growth,” Robert O’Hara, vice president of Strategic Alliances for GrooveCar, said in a statement. “It is always gratifying to deliver a service that meets the members’ desire to shop for all their vehicle needs online. Credit unions are steeped in member resources, an auto resource is another way to serve the member with what they are looking for.”

Joining the program:

$428 million Abilene Teachers FCU, Abilene, Texas, serving 46,470 members;

$27 million Antioch Community FCU, Antioch, Calif., serving 1,572 members;

$227 million Arsenal CU, Arnold, Mo., serving 25,548 members;

$29 million Central Oklahoma FCU, Davenport, Okla., serving 2,839 members;

$32 million Family Focus FCU, Omaha, Neb., serving 2,820 members;

$24 million Georgia Power Valdosta FCU, Valdosta, Ga., serving 3,579 members;

$20 million Habersham FCU, Clarkesville, Ga., serving 3,724 members;

$201 million Hope CU, Jackson, Miss., serving 34,079 members;

$1.8 billion Lake Trust CU, Brighton, Mich., serving 180,000 members;

$19 million Memorial Health CU, Savannah, Ga., serving 4,151 members;

$598 million Merrimack Valley FCU, Lawrence, Mass., serving 47,883 members;

$87 million N.E.W. Credit Union, Oconto Falls, Wis., serving 10,120 members;

$47 million Tobacco Valley Teachers FCU, Enfield, Conn., serving 3,873 members;

$206 million University CU, Miami, Fla., serving 17,212 members;

$232 million Wauna FCU, Clatskanie, Ore., serving 24,222 members;

$28 million West Metro Schools CU, Hopkins, Minn., serving 2,500 members; and,

$80 million WesTex Community CU, Kermit, Texas, serving 11,003 members.

GrooveCar said it helps credit unions “close the sales and shopping loop” between the member, the CU and the auto dealership. When the credit union is in the initial sales space with the member, “there is a distinct advantage for the credit union to maintain their relevance from the beginning,” the company said.

Founded in 1999, GrooveCar's dealership network today includes 5 million vehicles. Additional information on GrooveCar or CU Xpress Lease, a credit union lease program, may be found at http://www.groovecarinc.com.

