Greg Smith, president of Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, will retire after 27 years at the helm of Pennsylvania’s largest credit union and more than 40 years in the credit union movement. Smith will stay through February 2019 before entering into retirement, PSECU announced today.

The credit union is currently searching for candidates to fill PSECU’s top executive role next year.

Smith became president of PSECU in March 1991. Under Smith the credit union has growth from 190 employees, 162,000 members and more than $600 million in assets to 850 employees, nearly 450,000 members and more than $5 billion in assets.

PSECU President Greg Smith

Before PSECU, Smith worked at WesCorp FCU and Orange County FCU in California, Teachers FCU in Minnesota, and Michigan State University EFCU.

Smith has also served credit unions at the state and national level. Currently, he serves on the Board of Directors of the Credit Union Executives Society and on the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Pennsylvania Credit Union Association.

“I consider it a personal honor to have been able to serve PSECU’s membership for nearly three decades and do my part to uphold the ‘people helping people’ credit union philosophy, as it is one I believe in fully,” Smith said in a press release. “Following that philosophy – the legacy on which PSECU was founded – over the years, we’ve helped countless people achieve their financial goals. I’m proud to say I contributed to those commendable and extremely worthwhile efforts.”

