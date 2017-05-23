Garden Savings FCU in Parsippany, N.J. is hoping its newest ad campaign will resonate with locals in a big way by showcasing some of New Jersey’s most distinctive cuisine.
The campaign, which extends throughout Morris and Essex Counties in northern New Jersey, was designed “to increase overall brand awareness, while casually marketing other products indirectly,” the credit union said in a press release.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In