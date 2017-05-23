Print Email Reprints Share

Garden Savings FCU in Parsippany, N.J. is hoping its newest ad campaign will resonate with locals in a big way by showcasing some of New Jersey’s most distinctive cuisine.

The campaign, which extends throughout Morris and Essex Counties in northern New Jersey, was designed “to increase overall brand awareness, while casually marketing other products indirectly,” the credit union said in a press release.

