Stymied by an appeals court decision that made it more difficult for the Trump administration to fire Richard Cordray as the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Republicans have shifted their strategy to trying to contain the bureau.
They have opened multiple fronts against the agency, undertaking separate efforts through obscure legislative processes to cut its funding and roll back past and future rules, while also considering a larger bill that would effectively gut the agency entirely.
