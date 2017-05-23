WASHINGTON – The Government Accountability Office has agreed to determine whether Congress can easily reject guidance issued by the independent financial regulators.
Using the Congressional Review Act - which gives Congress 60 legislative days to reject a regulation with a majority vote – Republicans have nullified 14 rules promulgated in the waning days of the Obama administration. They are now looking at guidance and bulletins that they believe have the effect of a regulation, but which were never sent to Congress.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In