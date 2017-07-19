League InfoSight, a collaborative effort of 15 credit union leagues/associations and the Credit Union National Association, on Wednesday said its board of directors appointed Glory LeDu as CEO, effective July 13.
LeDu will be responsible for continuing to deliver “collaborative and effective” regulatory compliance solutions to credit unions directly through league/association partners, the League InfoSight board said in a statement.
