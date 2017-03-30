Print Email Reprints Share

Glenn South, CEO of County Educators Federal Credit Union of Roselle Park, N.J., died Thursday morning at the age of 58.

South, who served as the CEO of the $99 million institution for more than 20 years, passed away while waiting for a liver and kidney transplant at New York University Transplant Center in New York. He worked at the credit union for a total of 28 years and also served as treasurer of Symbionce Financial Solutions LLC, a mortgage CUSO based in East Hanover N.J.

