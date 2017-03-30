Glenn South, CEO of County Educators Federal Credit Union of Roselle Park, N.J., died Thursday morning at the age of 58.

South, who served as the CEO of the $99 million institution for more than 20 years, passed away while waiting for a liver and kidney transplant at New York University Transplant Center in New York. He worked at the credit union for a total of 28 years and also served as treasurer of Symbionce Financial Solutions LLC, a mortgage CUSO based in East Hanover N.J.