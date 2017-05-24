J. Mark McWatters, the acting chairman of the National Credit Union Association, urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday to exempt credit unions from two regulatory requirements that have long plagued financial institutions.

McWatters, who was appointed in January by President Trump, sent a letter to CFPB Director Richard Cordray asking for credit unions to be exempt from some of the expanded Home Mortgage Disclosure Act requirements. He also asked for regulatory relief from unfair, deceptive and abuse acts or practices, known as UDAAP.