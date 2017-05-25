Fiserv Inc. announced that one of its clients, Gesa Credit Union, was recognized for its “innovative use” of technology by Retail Banker International at the Retail Banking Conference and Awards 2017.

Gesa CU, a $1.8 billion institution based in Richland, Wash., won the award for Retail Banking Security Innovation of the Year for “pioneering” the use of biometrics in their branches with Verifast: Palm Authentication from Fiserv.