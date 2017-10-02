Texas Trust Credit Union of Arlington, Texas, announced that the “financial aspects” of its merger with Qualtrust Credit Union of Irving, Texas, are now complete, and that Qualtrust is now “legally a part of” Texas Trust.

As reported, members of Qualtrust had voted in favor of the merger earlier this year – a transaction that will form a credit union with assets of more than $1.2 billion, more than 105,000 members and 22 locations.