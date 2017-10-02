Texas Trust Credit Union of Arlington, Texas, announced that the “financial aspects” of its merger with Qualtrust Credit Union of Irving, Texas, are now complete, and that Qualtrust is now “legally a part of” Texas Trust.
As reported, members of Qualtrust had voted in favor of the merger earlier this year – a transaction that will form a credit union with assets of more than $1.2 billion, more than 105,000 members and 22 locations.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In