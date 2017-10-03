Frontier Financial Credit Union has merged into Greater Nevada Credit Union, effective Oct. 1, GNCU said late Monday.
Frontier Financial CU had approximately $80 million in assets and 7,500 members prior to the merger, as well as two branches, located in Reno and Sparks, Nev.
