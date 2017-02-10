Top of wallet is old hat. The new goal is top of app. The challenge for credit unions is incentivizing members to log their branded CU credit cards for reoccurring app payments.

“Applications such as Netflix, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox Live and PlayStation network have become part of our new normal,” said John Best CEO of the Tampa, Fla.-based Best Innovation Group (BIG), a technology innovation and development company focused on the financial services industry. “CUs must provide an easy way for its members to use their tender in these everyday applications.”