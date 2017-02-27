Not all that long ago it wouldn’t have been impossible to confuse a credit union conference for an AARP convention: ballrooms full of salt-and-pepper- and silver-haired managers and executives in the middle and late stages of their careers discussing an industry where the average member’s age is close to 50.

But in the span of less than a decade the movement has seen an infusion of youthful energy as a result of the group known as the Cooperative Trust, which has been named a 2017 Herb Wegner Memorial Award winner for Outstanding Program by the National Credit Union Foundation.