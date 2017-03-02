Fraudsters have a strong desire to take over a consumer's accounts or create new accounts to commit fraud by purchasing clothes or shoes to resell or initiate other crimes or chargebacks.
The apparel sector suffered a 70% increase in fraud attacks in 2016, according to new research examining online fraud attacks from e-commerce fraud prevention provider Forter and the Merchant Risk Council.
