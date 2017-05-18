As U.S. counterfeit card fraud declines with the advance of EMV, researchers say fraudsters seeking richer ground are reviving a familiar card scam based on creating fake credentials, known for many years as synthetic identity fraud.

Synthetic identity fraud occurs when scammers create a fictitious account using real or bogus customer credentials, make fraudulent purchases with the account and quickly abandon it. The scam isn’t new, but industry data suggests it’s on the rise as fraudsters discover new ways to automate their activities.