President Trump and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray appear locked in a game of chicken over his continued leadership of the agency.

The president appears to be waiting for Cordray to quit of his own accord so he can run for political office, rather than firing him and giving ammunition to the Democrats. Cordray, meanwhile, appears intent in staying as long as he can to fill out his term, which expires in July 2018, and may privately want Trump to fire him so that it gives a boost to his possible political ambitions.