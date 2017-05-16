WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to face tough questions from lawmakers when he makes his first appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, including on restoring the Glass-Steagall Act and housing finance reform.
One area Democrats will likely focus on is Mnuchin’s appointment of Keith Noreika as acting comptroller of the currency two weeks ago. Democrats have fiercely criticized the move, and this is their first chance to raise those concerns directly.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In