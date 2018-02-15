Four credit unions have adopted POPin Video Banking Collaboration’s mobile video banking solution in recent months to enhance digital services.

These credit unions include:

· CalCom Federal Credit Union, a $63 million institution based in Torrance, Calif. which adopted POPin in February 2018.

· South Bay Credit Union, a $98 million institution based in Redondo Beach, Calif. which adopted POPin in December 2017

· Texas Tech Federal Credit Union, a $154 million asset institution based in Lubbock, Texas, which adopted POPin in November 2017.

· Southwest Financial Federal Credit Union , a $62 million asset institution based in Dallas, Texas, which adopted POPin in November 2017

POPin Video Banking Collaboration enables video chat and simultaneous collaboration between financial institutions and their customers across all digital channels.

Members can access branch services and complete nearly all banking needs via the web, personal devices or branch-based video.

"CalCom is committed to bringing the best technology and most efficient operating methods to the table to serve our ever-growing membership," Jon Hernandez, CalCom Federal Credit Union president and CEO, said in a press release. "We're thrilled to now utilize POPin Video Banking Collaboration, a platform that levels the playing field and increases overall market growth for credit unions, while creating a more personal relationship through digital services."

With POPin, members of these credit unions can work directly with the financial services representatives that they trust, POPin Video Banking Collaboration Founder and CEO Gene Pranger said in the release.

