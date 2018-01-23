Member Driven Technologies, a CUSO which provides credit unions with a private cloud alternative for core banking and IT needs, announced that four credit unions have selected MDT to host the Symitar Episys platform and provide “critical IT solutions” for their institutions.

The four credit unions are:

People Driven Credit Union (based in Southfield, Mich., $259 million in assets)

OUR Credit Union (Royal Oak, Mich., $244 million)

Cardinal Credit Union (Mentor, Ohio, $245 million)

Veritas Federal Credit Union (Franklin, Tenn., $42 million).

Larry Nichols President and CEO of Member Driven Technologies

According to Larry Nichols, chief executive officer of MDT, the company now provides 115 credit union clients with core processing and/or additional IT services.

MDT noted that Cardinal CU was looking for a new core partner that could deliver “expanded functionality” for its employees and members, and ultimately selected MDT.

“When searching for a new core system provider, we were looking for a core with robust system capabilities, a core that could grow with us as we continue to grow and change, and a company that aligns with our core values,” Cardinal CU President and CEO Christine Blake said in a statement. ”After a thorough review of the options, we felt that MDT best fit our goals and corporate culture.”

People Driven CU, MDT said, had sought a core provider that could provide “powerful technology to streamline processes and create efficiencies” throughout the institution. After a comprehensive search process, the credit union also selected MDT.

“We identified a need for a core provider that would both offer our members additional technologies and provide our staff with the tools they need for optimal performance,” stated Renee DeMarco, president and chief executive officer of PDCU. “As a credit union-owned company, MDT meets these goals while understanding the philosophies at the heart of the credit union mission, ’not-for-profit, but for service.’”

Tina Dix, president and CEO of OUR CU

In its search for a “strong” technology partner and new core provider, OUR CU was impressed with MDT.

“During our search process, it was important for us to find a partner with a strong reputation within the industry, a system that would improve operational efficiencies and a platform that would grow and evolve with us,” said Tina Dix, president and CEO of OUR CU. MDT checked everything off our list.”

MDT’s Nichols said, “it’s our mission to deliver the most flexible, powerful and efficient core processing and IT solutions to credit unions, all while allowing them to maintain high levels of control.”

Outsourcing, Nichols added, provides the “opportunity for credit unions to focus more on member service and strategic growth, and less on burdensome and repetitive upkeep and maintenance.”