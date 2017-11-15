Four credit unions have returned to PSCU as member-owners, the St. Petersburg, Fla.-based CUSO said Tuesday.

The four CUs are:

$3.4 billion Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego

$1.1 billion Credit Union ONE, Ferndale, Mich.

$851 million SRP Federal Credit Union, North Augusta, S.C.

$380 million Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union in Chicago.

“We pride ourselves on partnering with our more than 850 member-owners to enable growth and provide an unparalleled member experience,” Chuck Fagan, PSCU’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “The fact that these member-owners have returned to PSCU is a testament to our industry-leading suite of payments solutions, as well as the support we provide that is at the heart of everything we do as a service organization.”

PSCU said each of the four credit unions signed agreements for a variety of services, including credit and debit processing and ATM services.

San Diego’s Mission Fed signed an agreement for in-house credit, debit and ATM services. The CU said the reasons behind its decision to return to the PSCU cooperative include: account service, cost-effective offerings, and PSCU’s investments in both current and future technology solutions. Mission Fed was founded in 1961 and has grown to serve 220,000 members.

After initially issuing a start-up credit RFP, Credit Union ONE decided to expand its search into a comprehensive credit and debit evaluation – as a result of which the credit union selected PSCU for credit and debit processing services. Credit Union ONE said PSCU’s history of successfully launching credit card programs through its Advisors Plus business unit was one of the determining factors in its decision, along with PSCU’s fraud-fighting efforts and results, commitment to service, and technological integration points. Credit Union ONE has 137,000 members.

According to SRP Federal Credit Union, PSCU’s success helping other credit unions grow their cards programs was the primary reason it signed an agreement for full-service credit, after previously utilizing PSCU for bill pay and Total Member Care 24/7/365 contact centers. The credit union currently serves more than 120,000 members.

Chicago Patrolmen’s FCU signed a five-year agreement for credit and debit processing services. The institution previously worked with PSCU for credit processing only. Management reported the credit union made the decision to return to the CUSO for both credit and debit due to PSCU’s account servicing, reporting and analytics, fraud prevention successes, marketing support, and integration efforts. Chicago Patrolmen’s was first established in 1938. It now serves more than 33,000 members.