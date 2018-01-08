Four credit unions have turned over management of their ATM fleets to Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company announced today.

The credit unions are:

• Combined Federal Credit Union, Hot Springs, Ark., with 1,972 members and assets of $6.6 million

• Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, Benton, Ark., with 5,908 members and $43.9 million in assets

• Ascension Credit Union, Gonzales, La., with 7,857 members and assets of $62.6 million

• Arkansas Best Federal Credit Union, Fort Smith, Ark., with 14,896 members and assets of $124.7 million.

Arkansas Best FCU has used Dolphin Debit’s service since 2007, and Nancy Henry, member services manager at the credit union, said in a press release that the credit union no longer has to pay for updates or for repairs not covered by a contract and the CU often hears from Dolphin Debit first when ATMs need work.

Gary Walston, co-founder of Dolphin Debit

“The experience of Arkansas Best FCU is typical of so many of our client credit unions and banks,” Gary Walston, co-founder of Dolphin Debit, said in the press release. “They turn over management of those ATMs to us to free themselves of the burdens of updates and changing regulations, and to put someone else in charge of any necessary repairs. Then they can concentrate on their top priority, serving their members and customers.”

